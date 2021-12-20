PASTOR GAMBLES CHURCH MONEY AS PANDEMIC HITS

WHEN lockdown hit last year, the pastor found another way to make money. And his wife thought he would stop when lockdown levels were lowered.

But he never did and things got so bad the 49-year-old pastor from Tsakane, Ekurhuleni even gambled with money from the church.

He is now looking for help.

His wife (45) said she supported him when he started to gamble as they were struggling financially.

“Church was closed and we were struggling financially. He bet on his phone and he sometimes won. He spoiled us whenever he won. I thought he would stop gambling when lockdown levels were lowered and churches were reopened, but he never did. He was enjoying it.”

She said although her husband started to lose, he still continued to gamble.

“He took the little money we got from the church and used it for gambling. He took the tithe and gambled with it. I don’t know how to get him to stop. We need prayers,” she said.

She said they’ve been together for more than 15 years.

“He’s always been a good man who doesn’t do bad, but Covid messed him up,” she said.

She asked not to be photographed and to keep the church’s name anonymous as people are still going to church and paying tithes. The pastor told Daily Sun he has registered for counselling.

“I will start in January. I can also see that this has gone out of hand. I want it to stop,” he said.

He said if someone can help him beat this either with prayers or something else, they are welcome to.

“I see that this is messing up my marriage. I will end up with no wife and no church. I started gambling when we had nothing as we couldn’t go to church, but now it’s in me. I can’t stop that easily, but I will work hard to beat it,” said the pastor.

Bishop Vusumuzi Dlamini of Glory to the Lord Ministry said the pastor asked for prayers and confessed about his addiction.

“We have a programme where we help people addicted to drugs, alcohol and other substances. We give them counselling and support. The pastor will join this programme starting in January. We have hope he will stop gambling when he’s done with the programme and people’s tithes will be safe,” he said. Daily Sun