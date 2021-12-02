OMICRON NOW IN ZIMBABWE

VICE-PRESIDENT and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga yesterday confirmed that the country had recorded its first case of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, raising fears of a hard lockdown in the coming few weeks.
Scientists fear that the variant is more contagious and
vaccines may be less effective against it.
The announcement by Chiwenga comes at a time when the
country has been recording a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, resulting
in some schools closing early.
The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and
Botswana.
It has now been reported in at least 24 countries, but this
has not stopped a number of countries from imposing a travel ban on Zimbabwe
alongside other southern African countries.
Chiwenga, who last week urged Zimbabweans not to panic over
the new variant, confirmed that the country had recorded its first confirmed
case.
“We are doing the genomic sequencing and we have already
identified that we now have it (Omicron) in this country and, therefore, must
remain vigilant,” Chiwengwa told young farmers in the capital yesterday.
“We want everyone to be safe, so let us be vaccinated and
then let us follow the protocols. We don’t want to end up putting extra
measures but if we follow these measures, I think every one of us will be safe
and we will conquer this enemy.”
The announcement came a day after President Emmerson
Mnangagwa had reimposed level two lockdown measures that include mandatory
quarantine for returning citizens and visitors upon entering the country.
A 9pm to 6am curfew is now in place, restaurants and
supermarkets must close at 7pm, bars and nightclubs are only open to the
vaccinated while burials will now be monitored by Health ministry environmental
officials.
Government on Wednesday issued Statutory Instrument (SI)
267 of 2021 giving effect to the new regulations.
Zimbabwe has recorded over 135 000 cases and 4 707
fatalities since the southern African country was hit by COVID-19 in March last
year.
On Friday last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO)
designated the new variant B.1.1.529, also known as Omicron, a variant of
concern.
Researchers around the world are conducting studies to
better understand many aspects of Omicron which is said to have many mutations.
South Africa had recorded about 11 500 new Omicron variant
cases as of yesterday, up from 8 500 cases confirmed the previous day.
WHO has recommended, among other things, increased
surveillance, particularly virus genome sequencing; focused research to
understand the dangers posed by the variant; and ramping up mitigation
measures, such as mandatory mask wearing.
Japan, Israel and a number of Western countries have
already closed borders to foreigners, in particular from southern Africa.
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said people who are
not vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and
recreational venues.
According to WHO, COVID-19 has infected about 6,1 million
people in Africa and claimed 152 113 lives. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment