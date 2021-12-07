NO JAB, NO ZUPCO RIDE

GOVERNMENT has ordered the setting up of vaccination centres at all bus termini across the country to encourage people to be vaccinated and threatened that those who were not jabbed would not be allowed to travel on public transport.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa in February warned that there
would come a time when all those who would not have been jabbed would not be
allowed to use Zupco transport.
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa made the
pronouncement after a Cabinet session last night where she warned that the time
for such a measure was imminent following the detection of the Omicron variant.
Government will be establishing vaccination sites at main
intra and intercity bus termini so as to ensure that those not vaccinated but
wishing to do so can have the doses administered before boarding public
transport,” Mutsvangwa said.
“Time is coming when people will not be allowed to board
public transport without a valid vaccination card.”
Mnangagwa also warned early this year that non-vaccinated
people would not be employed in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe recorded 2 555 new COVID-19
cases on Monday, a sharp increase since the discovery of the Omicron variant
last week.
“Cabinet notes with concern that there has been a sharp
increase in the average total number of new cases reported per day during the
past two weeks,” Mutsvangwa said.
A total of 3 882 255 people had been vaccinated as of
December 6, 2021. Zimbabwe had set the end of December target to vaccinate at
least 60% of the population to achieve herd immunity. Government has also
started vaccinating teenagers. There are fears of a fourth wave following a
sharp increase in confirmed cases. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment