NO FOOD AID FOR VILLAGERS WHO MOURNED MDC ACTIVIST : ZANU PF COUNCILLOR

Zanu PF councillor for Ward 24 Gutu, Mathias Takamira Rashai has threatened to withdraw food and other Government aid from mourners who attended the funeral of an MDC activist killed during political violence last month.

Rashai called a meeting at Mawungwa Township a week after the burial of Nyasha Zhambe where he told villagers that he had a list of people who participated at the funeral.

He allegedly said that all those who were seen singing at the funeral or chanting MDC slogans are banished from getting Government aid of any form.

He also declared that MDC was banned in the ward, sources told The Mirror.

Zhambe (48) was assaulted at a Zanu PF roadblock mounted at Mpandawana Growth Point on October 14, 2021. The roadblock was set up to identify and deal with people who had attended Chamisa’s meeting. Zhambe was severely injured and admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died on November 24.

Chief Mawere condemned the cold blooded murder during a speech at the funeral and called upon Government to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Police has so far not made any arrests even though names of the suspects and the video footage are available. An aide of a prominent Gutu MP and Cabinet Minister was the commander at the roadblock, according to video footages.

Rashai confirmed holding a meeting at Mawungwa but refuted allegations that he banished MDC supporters from getting Government aid.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. Bring me the evidence or person who said that,” said Rashai.

Rashai is also said to have threatened the deceased’s brother Onisimo Zhambe with unspecified action for wearing an MDC T shirt at the funeral.

Onisimo confirmed the threats to The Mirror and said he does not regret his words but fears for innocent villagers who attended Nyasha’s burial.

Rashai and two other Zanu PF councillors attended the burial but refused to give condolence messages although they were listed on the programme.

“I heard from villagers who attended the meeting that Rashai threatened me for supporting Chamisa. They killed my brother and I am no longer shaken by that.

“Rashai must be ashamed of himself,” said Onisimo.

Zhambe’s burial was attended by MDC vice president Lynette Karenyi-Kore and national deputy chairman Job Sikhala. Masvingo Mirror