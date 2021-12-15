NO FOOD AID FOR VILLAGERS WHO MOURNED MDC ACTIVIST : ZANU PF COUNCILLOR

Zanu PF councillor for Ward 24 Gutu, Mathias Takamira Rashai has threatened to withdraw food and other Government aid from mourners who attended the funeral of an MDC activist killed during political violence last month.
Rashai called a meeting at Mawungwa Township a week after
the burial of Nyasha Zhambe where he told villagers that he had a list of
people who participated at the funeral.
He allegedly said that all those who were seen singing at
the funeral or chanting MDC slogans are banished from getting Government aid of
any form.
He also declared that MDC was banned in the ward, sources
told The Mirror.
Zhambe (48) was assaulted at a Zanu PF roadblock mounted at
Mpandawana Growth Point on October 14, 2021. The roadblock was set up to
identify and deal with people who had attended Chamisa’s meeting. Zhambe was
severely injured and admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died on
November 24.
Chief Mawere condemned the cold blooded murder during a
speech at the funeral and called upon Government to bring the perpetrators to
book.
The Police has so far not made any arrests even though
names of the suspects and the video footage are available. An aide of a
prominent Gutu MP and Cabinet Minister was the commander at the roadblock,
according to video footages.
Rashai confirmed holding a meeting at Mawungwa but refuted
allegations that he banished MDC supporters from getting Government aid.
“I don’t know what you are talking about. Bring me the
evidence or person who said that,” said Rashai.
Rashai is also said to have threatened the deceased’s
brother Onisimo Zhambe with unspecified action for wearing an MDC T shirt at
the funeral.
Onisimo confirmed the threats to The Mirror and said he
does not regret his words but fears for innocent villagers who attended
Nyasha’s burial.
Rashai and two other Zanu PF councillors attended the
burial but refused to give condolence messages although they were listed on the
programme.
“I heard from villagers who attended the meeting that
Rashai threatened me for supporting Chamisa. They killed my brother and I am no
longer shaken by that.
“Rashai must be ashamed of himself,” said Onisimo.
Zhambe’s burial was attended by MDC vice president Lynette
Karenyi-Kore and national deputy chairman Job Sikhala. Masvingo Mirror
