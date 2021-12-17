NEW MOTHER HIDES CORPSE UNDER THE BED

A still-born baby wrapped in a sleeping bag was found under the bed and that is when Muguta admitted that she had given birth. She was immediately arrested and the foetus was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post mortem.

In mitigation, Muguta said she did not know how to dispose of the still-born baby, hence her decision to hide it under the bed.

“I stay in a single room, so I had to put the foetus in the bag as l waited for my in-laws’ arrival. I think I suffered a miscarriage. I feared burying the child without the involvement of my husband’s family,” she said.

Miss Manhibi treated Muguta as a first time offender and suspended a month of the sentence for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining five months were suspended on condition that she performs community service at Chisamba Police Station. Manica Post