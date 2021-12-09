NDORO : I WAS BLIND FOR THREE WEEKS



FORMER Zimbabwe international footballer Tendai Ndoro has revealed that he lost his sight for three weeks due to an illness and said he still harbours the dream of playing football in South Africa despite all the troubles he has gone through in the last few months.

Ndoro, who has struggled with his health and finances, is hopeful that he can get his life back on track after falling on hard times.

The former Orlando Pirates striker says pictures of him in an ailing state that did rounds on social media a few weeks ago were actually taken a long time ago.

In the pictures, Ndoro appears to have lost a great deal of weight and in bad shape though attending a Simba Bhora training session.

Speaking to top South African sports caster Robert Marawa, Ndoro said: “Those pictures that were circulating on social media were taken long back, it wasn’t the current situation I was in.”

Ndoro went on to reveal that he had recently survived an illness that had made him blind for three weeks.

“I was blind for three weeks. My eye operation went well and I have regained 100% of my sight. I have regained my sight 100%, I was blind for three weeks.

I can see and do everything. When I went to the hospital, they found out that my sugar level was very very high. My wife was holding my hand going to the clinic, it was a very painful situation. I can’t believe I’m seeing again.”

The lanky striker was a household name in South African football, where he turned out for Mpumalanga Black Aces before joining Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

He became one of the wealthiest Zimbabwean footballers across the Limpopo.

He moved to Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly in 2017 and received US$60 000, 10% of the transfer fee the club paid to Pirates.

The 36-year-old has been training with Zimbabwean Division One side Simba Bhora. B Metro