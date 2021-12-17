MUTARE WOMAN SELLS ZESA LAND

A MUTARE woman who allegedly defrauded an unsuspecting home-seeker of about US$5 000 by selling Zesa Holdings’ land has been dragged to court.

Pamela Nyangani (52) of Florida appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Perseverance Makala, facing charges of fraud after duping Jane Museredza (64) of Masharu Village under Chief Marange.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to December 23 for trial on $ 10 000 bail.

Ms Sharon Chibvongodze prosecuted.

It is alleged that sometime in 2017, Nyangani hatched a plan to lure the complaint into a land deal.

The court heard that Nyangani advertised to sell a residential stand at Garikai Extension, Chikanga 3, knowing very well that the stand was not supposed to be disposed of as the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities had mistakenly allocated it on Zesa Holdings’ land.

“The accused got in touch with the complainant. After negotiations they agreed on a US$4 500 deal. The complainant tasked her niece, Eugene Museredza, to assess the stand,” said Ms Chibvongodze.

On an unknown date in 2017, the complaint sent 10 000 rand and US$1 800 to the accused through her niece.

An additional US$2 000 and US$500 was sent to enable the accused to ‘’processing some papers’’.

“The parties signed agreement of sale papers, with Nyangani handing over the documents to Eugene,” said Ms Chibvongodze.

On September 7, 2019, the complainant’s sister came to Zimbabwe with the intention of developing the property.

“She took the papers to the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities to formalise the process, only to be told that the area belongs to Zesa Holdings,” said Ms Chibvongedze.

The complainant approached the accused to iron out the issue.

Nyangani professed ignorance on the fact that she had sold part of Zesa Holdings’ land.

Museredza’s efforts to get a refund were fruitless.

She reported the matter to the police on December 2, thereby leading to Nyangani’s arrest.

The total value Museredza was prejudiced of is US$4 300 and R10 000.

Nothing has been recovered. Manica Post