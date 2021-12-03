MUTARE MAN RAPED AT GUNPOINT

A MUTARE man (27) is battling for life at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital after he was allegedly kidnapped by two gun-toting women and a male accomplice who drugged and administered an overdose of a sex-enhancing substance on him before sexually abusing him.
The incident, which happened on Monday at Mukwena Shopping
Centre in Dangamvura, brings to the fore the many facets of sexual abuse at a
time when the world was commemorating 16 days of activism against gender-based
violence.
Mutare District Criminal Investigations Department
spokesperson, Detective Sergeant Coleen Mbato confirmed the incident.
He said detectives were on the ground conducting
investigations.
“The complainant left home at night to pick up his wife who
was at her aunt’s place in the same suburb. The complainant went to Mukwena
Shopping Centre Bus Stop where he boarded a white Mazda Verisa which had three
occupants; two women sitting in front and a male who was at the back seat,” he
said.
Upon reaching Area 16 turnoff, the driver diverted into a
road that goes to Destiny area.
“The complainant asked where they were taking him, and the
driver told him that she wanted to drop off one of her colleagues. After
driving for a short distance, the driver stopped and parked the vehicle at a
secluded place along the gravel road towards Dora Business Centre.
“The complainant sensed danger and tried to bolt out of the
vehicle, but the man who was sitting next to him at the back grabbed him by the
waist,” said Detective Sergeant Mbato.
He said the two scuffled in the motor vehicle until one of
the women drew out a pistol from her handbag and threatened to shoot the
complainant.
Medical examinations revealed that he had been sexually abused. Detectives handling the case revealed that perpetrators of cases of this nature often harvest semen from their victims or draw blood for ritual purposes. Manica Post
