MINNIE TESTS POSITIVE AGAIN

MEDIA personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has, for the second time, tested positive for Covid-19.

Health authorities revealed last week that new variant B1.1.52, named Omicron, had been detected in Mzansi.

And, Minnie has been infected by it. She revealed on social media that she was feeling worse than the first time around.

“I just tested positive, again, for Covid-19. The Omicron variant is hectic. I definitely feel worse than the last time,” said Minnie.

In July, she revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 when Mzansi was going through the third wave.

“It is my birthday this week and at this rate, I will be spending it sick in bed. Covid-19 sucks,” she shared at the time.