MAN THROWS SELF IN WELL AFTER WIFE CHEATS

A-thirty-one-YEAR-OLD man from Siesta Farm in Matobo district committed suicide by throwing himself in a well after a misunderstanding with his wife over alleged infidelity.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident last week on Friday.

“I can confirm that Nqobani Nyathi (30) committed suicide after he threw himself in a well following a misunderstanding with his wife. On December 8, police received a tip off to the effect that there was a pair of slippers near a well, and footprints suggesting that they belonged to somebody who had slipped into the well,” Mangena said.

She said a subaqua unit team that went to the scene retrieved Nyathi’s body.

Mangena said the body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem.

Nyathi did not leave a suicide note.

Sources told Southern Eye that they suspected that there was a misunderstanding over infidelity between Nyathi and his wife before he threw himself into the well. Newsday