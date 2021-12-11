MAN STONES BROTHER TO DEATH OF LATE FATHER'S PROPERTY

A 35-year-old Gutu man died when he was stoned by his brother over a misunderstanding over zinc roofing sheets left by their father who is now late.

Admire Mabvuu of Ganiwa Village, Chief Munyikwa died after he was injured from stones that were thrown at him by his brother, Paul Mabvuu (24).

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

“On 4 December at around 3pm Admire went to Paul’s home demanding zinc roofing sheets that were left behind by their late father. A misunderstanding started and Admire pushed Paul who fell onto the ground. Paul woke up and ran towards the mountains.

“Admire chased after his brother throwing stones at him. Upon reaching the mountain Paul started throwing stones back at Admire who got injured on the right leg and the left shoulder,” said Insp Dhewa.

He said Admire was taken to Chepire Clinic the following day where he was treated and discharged.

Later in the day, his condition deteriorated and he died around 3pm.

The matter was reported at Bhasera Police Base and Admire’s body was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital for post-mortem.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man, Sipren Ngwenya of Jasi Village, Chief Chitanga died when he was crushed by a goods train at the 257km peg in Rutenga.

“On December 7 around 10pm Ngwenya was coming from Rutenga Business Centre and was drunk. When he got to the 257km peg along the Chikwalakwala-Rutenga railway line he fell asleep.

At around 10.35pm Charlie Isaac (46) an employee of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) was driving the goods train from Chikwalakwala when he saw Ngwenya lying along the railway line,” said Insp Dhewa.

He said Isaac hooted but did not get a response from Ngwenya and tried to hold the breaks but to no avail.

He said Ngwenya was crushed and sustained deep cuts on the head.

“He was rushed to Rutenga Clinic where he was pronounced dead. The body was taken to Neshuro Hospital mortuary.” Sunday Mail