MAN JAILED FOR RAPING BROTHER'S DAUGHTER (12)

Nickel Chikwanda from village 15B Chamanhure who was caught pants down with his brother’s 12-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Chikwanda raped the girl on several occasions after he
initially enticed her by promising her some zap nax.
Chikwada appeared before Magistrate Patience Madondo.
The court which was also attended by The Mirror was told
that the complainant’s mother used to entrust her daughter with the accused to
the extent that she would send her to assist Chikwanda with household chores
including washing plates.
It is on one of these missions that the accused promised to
buy the complainant some zap nax and had sex with her. He then had sex with the
complainant on several other occasions before he was caught.
On the fateful day on March 12 this year, the accused was
tasked to escort the complainant to her grandmother’s house because it was
dark. The accused diverted the route and took the complainant to his house and
had sexual intercourse with her. He then asked the complainant to spend the
night with him.
At around 7pm a call was made to the grandmother to confirm
if the complainant had arrived safely. The grandmother responded negatively and
some relatives went and checked at the accused’s house.
One of the relatives knocked on Chikwanda’s bedroom and the
accused took time to respond and the relatives peeped through the window only
to see the two naked.
The matter was reported to Police after the girl narrated
everything that was happening.
Liberty Hove prosecuted.
Three years were suspended on condition that he does not
commit a similar offence for the next five years. Masvingo Mirror
