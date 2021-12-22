MAN DIES AFTER JUMPING OFF MOVING VEHICLE

A 33-year-old man from Nkayi District in Matabeleland North Province died after jumping off a moving vehicle and was hit by its trailer, police have confirmed.
Matabeleland North provincial spokesperson Inspector Glory
Banda said the accident happened on Saturday.
He said the deceased is Ntandoyenkosi Dube of Mujena
Village in Nkayi under chief Skhobokhobo.
Insp Banda identified the driver as Darlington Dube.
It could not be established if the driver was related to
the passenger.
“The fatal road accident occurred along Lupane-Nkayi road
around 0320 hours on 18 December 2021.
Circumstances are that Darlington Dube a male aged 36 of
Mujena Village under chief Skhobokhobo was driving a white Toyota Hilux double
cab towing a double axle trailer with nine passengers on board.
Upon reaching the 83km peg on the said road the now deceased
who was seated in the load box fitted with a canopy, opened the canopy door and
jumped out of the moving vehicle,” said Insp Banda.
He said the driver was alerted by one of the passengers who
witnessed Dube jumping out of the vehicle.
Insp Banda said the driver only managed to stop the vehicle
after 35 metres.
He said the trailer ran over Dube’s chest. Chronicle
