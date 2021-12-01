MADAM BOSS SCORES A FIRST

POPULAR Zimbabwean comedienne Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) is basking in glory after scooping her first international award in the E! People’s Choice Awards.

The American awards show aimed at recognising people in entertainment saw people voting for Madam Boss online.

The showcase has been held annually since 1975 with the winners originally determined using Gallup Polls until a switch to online voting in 2005.

adam Boss, a social media personality became the first Zimbabwean to be nominated and eventually win the award since the category was introduced in 2019. South African socialite Bonang Matheba scooped the award in 2019, while Elsa Majimbo was voted the African Influencer of the Year last year.

For this year’s edition, Madam Boss clinched the African Social Star award, toppling other African socialites in the form of Lasizwe Dambuza, Boity Thulo, Mihlali Ndamase, Witney Ramabulana (all from South Africa), Azziad Nasenya (Kenya), The Oddity (Nigeria) and Falz (Nigeria).

To celebrate the win, Madam Boss who is an ambassador for different brands inclusive of Rwanda Airline took to social media citing her humility and gratitude to her legion of fans.

She thanked her fans, organisers of the awards and paid homage to her late mother as well.

“I’m super excited to have won this award as it has put Zimbabwe on the map.

The love that Zimbabweans have shown me is overwhelming. Some even called me to tell me that they voted and this is so humbling.

“Words cannot express fully, how I feel right now. I’m on top of the world.”

The comedienne said she was shocked when organisers of the awards broke the news to her yesterday ahead of the awards showcase next week.

“I didn’t think that I’d receive such a message. Thankfully, I got the award but I’m still in shock,” said Madam Boss.

The 47th edition of the pop culture awards ceremony is scheduled for December 7 at the Baker Hangar in Santa Monica, California in the USA. It will be broadcast live on E! and will be hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

Madam Boss who has added acting onto her illustrious CV has been performing well in recent months. She recently landed acting roles with Nollywood series “The Offspring” as well as being cast to feature on SABC1’s telenovela UBettina Wethu and “The Bad Bishop.” Chronicle