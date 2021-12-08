Wednesday, 8 December 2021

LAWYER SHOOTING : TWO FUGITIVES ARRESTED

Wednesday, December 08, 2021  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0


 THE two armed robbers who escaped when three of their colleagues were shot and killed by retired CID Homicide detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa after they raided his Chadcombe house on Monday night have been arrested.


Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 