LANDLORD RAPES DEAF TENANT

A 31-year-old Njube suburb man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman with hearing impairment who resides at his place.
The man allegedly raped the woman last week Sunday.
The accused, Happias Ncube raped the complainant when his
wife and the complainant’s uncle were present in the house, but in different
rooms.
Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abedinico
Ncube narrated the incident.
“The accused arrived home around 0300 hours on December 5,
2021, complaining of a running stomach. He then went to the restroom and took
his time returning, prompting his wife (32) to check on him.
“When she opened the bedroom door that leads to the sitting
room, she discovered her husband on top of the complainant, having sexual
intercourse with her.
“The accused’s wife then called the complainant’s uncle
(56), who was sleeping in another bedroom, they tried to talk over the issue,
but did not make a report immediately as they wanted to settle the matter on
their own,” said Inspector Ncube.
The complainant later made a report to the police on
December 6, which was received with the guidance and assistance of a qualified
sign language interpreter.
“She revealed that the accused had unprotected sex with
her, but she did not know how many times the accused raped her,” said Inspector
Ncube.
The complainant was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for
medical examination.
“Police appeal to the public not to take the law into their
own hands by trying to hide cases where people with disabilities are abused
because they can’t defend themselves. We are also urging the public not to
delay in making such reports, as it results in victims failing to receive
medical treatment on time,” said Inspector Ncube. Chronicle
