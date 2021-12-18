KNIFE MURDER : THREE GO ON THE RUN

The body of Shelton Kayali (23) was discovered a few metres
from Donga Business Centre with a knife wound.
Investigations revealed that Kayali was attacked by the
three people and he died from injuries on his left collar bone.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest
of the three involved in the killing of Shelton Kayali aged 23 of Ndumani
Village, Chief Wedza, Zvishavane.
He said the three had an altercation with the victim over
an undisclosed issue and first slapped him before one of them stabbed him with
a knife on the left collar bone. Anyone who can help identify the three should
contact the nearest police station.
Recently, two suspects were arrested on allegations of
killing a 23-year-old man in Esigodini after clashing while drinking beer. The
body of Lawrence Khumalo (23) was dumped in a river in a bid to conceal the
evidence and was found floating along Umzingwane River with a deformed skull a
day later. Two suspects, Mncedisi Ncube and Thobani Khumalo, have since been
arrested and police are now looking for a third man only known as “Boss”.
Police in Nyanga are investigating the killing of a
five-year-old girl whose remains were found scattered on a mountain. The girl
was reported missing on December 4 but her remains were discovered six days
later. Herald
