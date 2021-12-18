KNIFE MURDER : THREE GO ON THE RUN

Police are hunting three people accused of fatally stabbing a Zvishavane man during an argument at Donga Business Centre.

The body of Shelton Kayali (23) was discovered a few metres from Donga Business Centre with a knife wound.

Investigations revealed that Kayali was attacked by the three people and he died from injuries on his left collar bone.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the three involved in the killing of Shelton Kayali aged 23 of Ndumani Village, Chief Wedza, Zvishavane.

He said the three had an altercation with the victim over an undisclosed issue and first slapped him before one of them stabbed him with a knife on the left collar bone. Anyone who can help identify the three should contact the nearest police station.

Recently, two suspects were arrested on allegations of killing a 23-year-old man in Esigodini after clashing while drinking beer. The body of Lawrence Khumalo (23) was dumped in a river in a bid to conceal the evidence and was found floating along Umzingwane River with a deformed skull a day later. Two suspects, Mncedisi Ncube and Thobani Khumalo, have since been arrested and police are now looking for a third man only known as “Boss”.

Police in Nyanga are investigating the killing of a five-year-old girl whose remains were found scattered on a mountain. The girl was reported missing on December 4 but her remains were discovered six days later. Herald