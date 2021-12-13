KHUPE SEEKS TO REJOIN CHAMISA

MDC-T deputy leader Thokozani Khupe has discussed rejoining the MDC Alliance, ZimLive understands.

Talks between Khupe and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa have caused ructions in the MDC-T which is reportedly planning to recall her from parliament.

Khupe flew into a stroppy fit in December last year after losing the MDC-T presidency to Douglas Mwonzora. She accused Mwonzora of “rigging”, before reluctantly accepting the result.

MDC-T insiders say Khupe never fully accepted her defeat, and attempts to heal the rift with Mwonzora have so far failed.

“The lines of communication between the Khupe and the MDC Alliance leadership are very open, and very busy,” one MDC Alliance official said.

Khupe’s growing disquiet opened a flank for Chamisa to woo her back into the fold as he bids to strengthen the MDC Alliance in Matabeleland, where Khupe remains a political force.

Chamisa has also reached out to other MDC founding leaders in Matabeleland including former chairman Lovemore Moyo and the former organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe, who joined him on his tour of Matabeleland South last month.

Chamisa’s spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda said: “President Chamisa wants to lead this country and building a nation is not a partisan enterprise. His focus is to get every citizen to support change.”

Sibanda refused to discuss Khupe specifically, only saying: “The MDC Alliance stands ready to welcome all comrades who underestimated Douglas Mwonzora’s complicity and connivance with the regime to frustrate change.”

Khupe’s spokesman Ntando Ndlovu denied she has held talks with the MDC Alliance.

“Dr Khupe would like to place it on record that she has never held any discussions with any party about working together or anything of the sort,” Ndlovu said. Zimlive