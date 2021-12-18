JABULANI SIBANDA EYES ZANU PF LEADERSHIP RETURN

FORMER war veterans leader, Cde Jabulani Sibanda, is eyeing a return to the ruling Zanu PF leadership after submitting his curriculum vitae for consideration to contest for the party’s Bulawayo provincial chairperson position.

Cde Sibanda was re-admitted into the revolutionary party three years ago following a successful application together with other members that were previously expelled.

Cde Sibanda at some point also served as the party’s chairman for Bulawayo Province.

In an interview with The Sunday News, Cde Sibanda could neither confirm nor deny the reports, saying he was not yet prepared to talk on the issue.

However, party sources revealed that indeed the vibrant former war veterans’ leader had submitted his papers for consideration.

The province will be holding a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting today, where the names of all those that submitted their curriculum vitaes will be announced.

Cde Mabutho Moyo, the deputy secretary for Administration in the Youth League, confirmed the scheduled PCC.

“What I can confirm for now is that the CVs have been submitted, of which we will know the names of those that submitted during tomorrow’s (today) PCC,” said Cde Moyo.

In Matabeleland North, the party will also hold its final PCC meeting today.

Incumbent chairperson, Cde Richard Moyo, who is reportedly seeking re-election and is expected to face former Tsholotsho District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson and Senator, Cde Believe Gaule Ncube, confirmed the PCC meeting saying everything was going well with potential candidates having submitted their CVs on Friday and yesterday.

Meanwhile, preparations for the ruling party’s provincial elections are at an advanced stage with vetting set to start taking place following the successful holding of PCC meetings and submission of CVs for aspiring candidates having closed last Friday.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, said the party will receive CVs that were submitted by the contestants tomorrow at the party headquarters, but added that it was work in progress.

Various provinces held PCC meetings yesterday and some today, where they are finalising the processes.

“There are Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meetings going on around the provinces today (Saturday) and tomorrow (today), so I can’t comment until they finish their work on Sunday.

“On Monday they will be bringing their CVs to Harare, so it is only when we get their reports that I can make a comment. At the moment its work in progress, so I have not made any observations,” said Cde Bimha in a telephone interview.

Provinces were instructed to complete district elections today, and that all aspiring candidates for the position of provincial chairpersons, chairwomen and youth chairpersons must have submitted CVs by last Friday. Sunday News