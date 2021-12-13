GRANDPA DEFLOWERS TEEN GRANDDAUGHTER

A 71-year-old man from Mutonhodza Village under Chief Chikwanda in Gutu has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after he raped and took away his 15-year-old granddaughter’s virginity.

The granddaughter is doing Grade 5, The Mirror has been told.

Morgan Ndava appeared before Magistrate Patience Madondo for raping his grandchild in August this year. He told Prosecutor Liberty Hove that he could not remember how the rape went because he was drunk.

It is the State case that on August 13, the accused was drinking beer at the homestead of the complainant’s parents. At around 4pm the complainant was sent by her mother to fetch firewood with her young sisters in a nearby bush.

At some stage she saw wild pigs by the family garden and ordered her little sisters to go back home while she remained behind. It is then that she came across her grandfather who was going back home after the beer drink.

The accused dragged the complainant into a secluded area and pushed her to the ground.

He then lowered his trousers to knee level and flipped the complainant’s dress upwards and removed her undergarments. He deflowered her.

The girl who could not walk properly after the rape reported the case to her mother. Masvingo Mirror