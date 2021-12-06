FORMER NATPHARM BOSS ACQUITTED

FORMER NatPharm acting managing and operations director, Zealous Nyabadza, has been acquitted of improperly buying 1 400 surgical masks for $54 600 and reselling them to the Zimbabwe Medical Association for $68 600 for personal gain, and attempting to create documents to legitimise the transactions.

Nyabadza was acquitted after regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa upheld his application for discharge at the close of the State case, meaning that the State had been unable to make a sufficiently strong case that a crime had been committed and Nyabadza was thus not required to offer a defence.

In discharging Nyabadza, Mr Mupeiwa noted that he acted rationally to curtail a demonstration that was looming at the country’s largest hospitals in Harare and that there was no documented course of action he was supposed to undertake when faced with such a scenario.

Mr Mupeiwa said Nyabadza managed to account for the masks and money he had used after managing the situation which was at hand. Herald