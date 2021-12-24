FIREWORKS EXPECTED AT ZANU PF POLLS

THE ruling Zanu PF party is preparing for provincial party elections with candidates backed by politburo members seeking to solidify their control of grassroots structures clashing in the internal polls that have been characterised by violence among supporters.
Fireworks are expected at the polls set for Tuesday next
week in the volatile Mashonaland Central and West provinces with elections in
Manicaland and Masvingo also seen as potential hotbeds.
The provinces became political violence hotspots during
elections to choose district structures with some of the elections still
pending while several cases of violence also marred the party’s restructuring
programmes.
Zanu PF leaders First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice
President Constantino Chiwenga were recently forced to issue warnings as
violence escalated in the regional structures.
Kembo Mohadi, the party’s other vice-president also visited
the provinces to quell the skirmishes.
Addressing a politburo meeting on Tuesday, Mnangagwa warned
senior leaders that they faced expulsion for causing divisions ahead of the
provincial party elections.
“The party election and mobilisation teams, alongside other
relevant departments, are directed to strictly comply with the laid out rules
and regulations that govern the conduct of elections,” he said.
“No individual, no matter their position within the party,
is above the law. Our party’s internal democratic elections and processes must
nurture political maturity and discipline to strengthen the spirit of
comradeship within the rank and file of the party.”
National political commissar Mike Bimha, in an interview,
said candidates were going through a vetting programme with successful names
being forwarded to the provinces.
“They are being vetted as we speak. Maybe tomorrow
(yesterday) they will be done but we are not going to announce them. We are
sending back the names to the provinces after the vetting process. We will also
produce ballot papers to be sent to the provinces. They are going through
security checks. We don’t even ask why they (security department) have dropped
so and so because it’s their prerogative.”
Bimha also dismissed reports of violence in the period
leading to the elections despite reports of skirmishes among supporters of
various candidates across Zimbabwe.
“I don’t think that is true. We didn’t receive any reports
of violent issues. Yes people jostle for positions, that is very normal and it
shows that the people love the party and they want party positions,” he said
adding that the party would have disqualified candidates who fanned violence
against fellow members if the violence existed.
“As far as we are concerned we don’t have those reports (of
violence.) Yes people jostle for positions but that is competition and that is
what it is. It’s actually healthy for the party.”
Mnangagwa has already stamped his authority handpicking
Larry Mavima who stood unopposed in the Midlands province chairmanship race.
He is reported to have made the move to dilute the divisive
fight between Owen Ncube and Daniel Mackenzie Ncube who were reportedly
battling to push their preferred candidates.
In Mashonaland Central, incumbent Kazembe Kazembe will face
Tafadzwa Musarara for the chairmanship after the politburo rejected businessman
James Makamba’s candidature.
Sources from the province told the Zimbabwe Independent
that a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting last weekend endorsed three
candidates but Makamba was ejected on Tuesday.
“The province submitted three curriculum vitaes for
Makamba, Kazembe and Musarara but Makamba’s name was thrown out.
“Kenneth Musanhi raised the motion during the politburo
against Makamba accusing him of going after party chefs’ wives and he was
seconded by Munyararadzi Machacha,” the sources said.
They said the candidate who got Makamba’s endorsement would
win the election adding that if he cedes his support to Musarara then Kazembe
would be de-throned.
“However, it is Musanhi’s scheme to prop Musarara’s
candidature because he felt threatened by Makamba who has properties in Bindura
besides being rich.
“There are also reports that Zanu PF supporters from Mt
Darwin are planning a demonstration at Musanhi’s house for what he did to
Makamba,” the sources added.
Former youth league leaders in the provinces are also
targeting to upset the applecart in Mashonaland West and East provinces.
Former provincial youth league chairman Vengai Msengi and
his colleague Kelvin Mutsvairo have launched spirited campaigns to lead the
main wings from their respective provinces.
Msengi will battle it out against Zanu PF’s first-ever
female candidate for the provincial chairmanship Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.
Other candidates include Makonde legislator Kindness
Paradza, former acting chair Abiel Mujeri and war veterans league leader
Happison Muchechetere.
Mujeri is reportedly getting a strong push from politburo
member and former chairman Ziyambi.
In Mashonaland East, Mutsvairo will battle it out against
businessman-cum-politician Ozias Bvute while other candidates include Daniel
Garwe, Michael Madanha, the current acting chairperson, and former political
commissar Herbert Shumbamhini.
The problematic Manicaland province has been turned into a
battlefield of two factions — Ngangira and Dandemutande — reportedly fronting
provincial “god-mothers” Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Monica Mutsvangwa.
The incumbent Mike Madiro is facing stiff competition from
war veteran Albert Nyakuedzwa for the chairmanship with the two allegedly
fronting the Ngangira and Dandemutande factions, respectively.
Four candidates are vying for the Harare provincial
chairmanship with acting chair Goodwills Masimirembwa battling Godfrey Gomwe.
Gomwe is facing assault charges after he allegedly hit
Masimirembwa with a chair during a meeting in the capital.
Other dark horses include former Mt Pleasant legislator
Jaison Passade and Boniface Karoro, an ex-central committee member. In
Masvingo, the incumbent Ezra Chadzamira has reportedly lost the favour of the
party structures that are now rooting for Robson Mavenyengwa for the chairman’s
position.
Other elections are also expected in Bulawayo, Matabeleland
North and South. Zimbabwe Independent
0 comments:
Post a Comment