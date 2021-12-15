EVANGELIST RAPES CONGREGANT

Itai Kufera (33) was not asked to plead to the charges when
he appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti charged with rape.
He was remanded in custody to December 28 and advised to
approach the High Court for bail.
Mr Thomas Chanakira, appearing for the State, had it that
sometime in April 2018, the woman and her husband visited Kufera at his place
of residence seeking spiritual assistance after having a miscarriage. Kufera
allegedly gave the woman coffee and warm water mixed with salt, saying it would
clean the cervix.
In June of the same year, the woman discovered that she was
pregnant and decided to visit Kufera for spiritual help to avoid another
miscarriage.
It is said that after a few days, Kufera phoned the woman
asking her to meet him at a service station located at Budiriro 1 Shops.
Kufera is said to have driven the woman to a lodge in the
Willowvale industrial area where he allegedly raped her and threatened to tell
her husband if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
In June last year, Kufera allegedly went to the woman’s
place of residence where he asked her to come out. It is alleged that he asked
her to get onto his car and raped her again. The matter came to light after she
revealed the sexual attacks to her mother, leading to Kufera’s arrest. Herald
