ED TO ATTEND THANKSGIVING SERVICE IN BYO

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to attend the fifth edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The service will take place in Hall 4 at the Trade Fair grounds from 9AM and is open to all denominations. It will be broadcast live on ZBCtv platforms.

This year’s theme is “Pursuing Nation Building Initiatives in the Spirit of Godly Patriotism, Ownership, Unity and Inclusiveness.”

The church service is being organised by the Faith for the Nation Campaign — an inter-denominational grouping of local churches.

It is a platform where believers meet the country’s leadership to intercede for the nation.

In an interview at the Family of God (FOG) church branch in Bulawayo, FOG founder Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe who is also the chairperson of Faith for the Nation Campaign said the President is expected to be the guest of honour and his presence is key.

“Our guest of honour will be His Excellency President Mnangagwa as the representative of us all before God as the head of State just like David was before the Lord. He is coming to say before the Lord, things that God has done for the nation and to express the needs of the coming year and to speak words that bring the nation together,” said Apostle Wutawunashe.

He said Covid-19 protocols such as sanitisation, social distancing, wearing of masks and also rapid testing will be strictly adhered to.

Apostle Wutawunashe emphasised that the prayer service was an interdenominational one and therefore open to all Zimbabweans.

“We are in one mind and one accord to bring the church and people of God together to express this thanksgiving,” said Apostle Wutawunashe.

He said as churches they want to dedicate the nation to God and thank him for the blessings.

“We do it every last Sunday of the year and it has been agreed that it is going to be on the national calendar to give a chance for the nation to pause and see how God has helped us.

“That’s the purpose of the gathering,” he said.

Apostle Wutawunashe said in line with the theme, this was a time to thank God for blessing the country this year.

“The other purpose of the gathering is to simply bring the nation together through the word of God.

There is no better place for unity than before God. The Bible says, Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. There is no doubt as we do these thanksgiving services year by year, that Zimbabwe will be a prosperous country,” he said.

Apostle Wutawunashe said Zimbabweans should focus on building the country as a united people.

“The spirit of unity will ensure inclusiveness in whatever we do which is very important.

“No one must be left behind,” said Apostle Wutawunashe. He said President Mnangagwa’s repeated call that no one should be left behind should be taken seriously by every citizen.

“We are already seeing some positive results of President Mnangagwa’s vision which must be a shared vision that guides us as a nation.

“The results of the New Dispensation’s development thrust are being felt in both the rural and urban areas where there is massive infrastructural development,” said Apostle Wutawunashe.

The first edition of the Zimbabwe National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, was held in December 2017 after the birth of the New Dispensation.

President Mnangagwa has graced the event every year. Chronicle