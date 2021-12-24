ED TO ATTEND THANKSGIVING SERVICE IN BYO

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to attend the fifth edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo tomorrow.
The service will take place in Hall 4 at the Trade Fair
grounds from 9AM and is open to all denominations. It will be broadcast live on
ZBCtv platforms.
This year’s theme is “Pursuing Nation Building Initiatives
in the Spirit of Godly Patriotism, Ownership, Unity and Inclusiveness.”
The church service is being organised by the Faith for the
Nation Campaign — an inter-denominational grouping of local churches.
It is a platform where believers meet the country’s
leadership to intercede for the nation.
In an interview at the Family of God (FOG) church branch in
Bulawayo, FOG founder Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe who is also the chairperson of
Faith for the Nation Campaign said the President is expected to be the guest of
honour and his presence is key.
“Our guest of honour will be His Excellency President
Mnangagwa as the representative of us all before God as the head of State just
like David was before the Lord. He is coming to say before the Lord, things
that God has done for the nation and to express the needs of the coming year
and to speak words that bring the nation together,” said Apostle Wutawunashe.
He said Covid-19 protocols such as sanitisation, social
distancing, wearing of masks and also rapid testing will be strictly adhered
to.
Apostle Wutawunashe emphasised that the prayer service was
an interdenominational one and therefore open to all Zimbabweans.
“We are in one mind and one accord to bring the church and
people of God together to express this thanksgiving,” said Apostle Wutawunashe.
He said as churches they want to dedicate the nation to God
and thank him for the blessings.
“We do it every last Sunday of the year and it has been
agreed that it is going to be on the national calendar to give a chance for the
nation to pause and see how God has helped us.
“That’s the purpose of the gathering,” he said.
Apostle Wutawunashe said in line with the theme, this was a
time to thank God for blessing the country this year.
“The other purpose of the gathering is to simply bring the
nation together through the word of God.
There is no better place for unity than before God. The
Bible says, Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. There is no doubt as
we do these thanksgiving services year by year, that Zimbabwe will be a
prosperous country,” he said.
Apostle Wutawunashe said Zimbabweans should focus on
building the country as a united people.
“The spirit of unity will ensure inclusiveness in whatever
we do which is very important.
“No one must be left behind,” said Apostle Wutawunashe. He
said President Mnangagwa’s repeated call that no one should be left behind
should be taken seriously by every citizen.
“We are already seeing some positive results of President
Mnangagwa’s vision which must be a shared vision that guides us as a nation.
“The results of the New Dispensation’s development thrust
are being felt in both the rural and urban areas where there is massive
infrastructural development,” said Apostle Wutawunashe.
The first edition of the Zimbabwe National Thanksgiving and
Dedication Service, was held in December 2017 after the birth of the New
Dispensation.
President Mnangagwa has graced the event every year. Chronicle
