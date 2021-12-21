ED LIKENED TO GOD

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday likened to God as boot-licking went up a notch during the unveiling of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Heritage site at the African Liberation Museum site.

Institute of African Knowledge (Instak) chief executive Kwame Muzawazi described Mnangagwa as a “Genesis Chapter One” leader.

“We would like to thank you for being a Genesis Chapter One, kind of a President. In Genesis, Chapter One says God said let there be light and there was light.

“We thank you for following that path, where you say let there be a bridge and there will be a bridge, where you say let there be rehabilitation of roads that have been killed by retrogressive municipalities and they will be there, we see it happening. Where you say let there be a museum, there is a museum Your Excellency. This is the Genesis Chapter one of the Presidency,” Muzawazi said in his vote of thanks.

Mnangagwa, who has been on a whirlwind tour of the country officially opening and reopening roads, gardens and other infrastructure, thanked South Africa after Pretoria pledged to facilitate the return of the country’s stolen artefacts.

“My administration welcomes the commitment by the President of South Africa … to facilitate the repatriation of artefacts that were removed from Zimbabwe by the (Ian) Smith regime. More artefacts are also expected from across Africa and beyond,” he said.

Zimbabwe has also lost some valuable art to its former colonial masters in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa yesterday told politburo members that all focus should be on elections before calling on the party’s mobilisation machinery to roll into action to avoid an election defeat in 2023.

He also spoke out against divisions tearing the party apart ahead of its provincial elections.

“Let us remain focused. Internal elections come and go, but the party stays forever. Successful and unsuccessful candidates are urged to accept results and quickly avail themselves for deployment to serve the party, its members and the nation as a whole,” Mnangagwa said.

The internal polls were postponed after violence broke out in several provinces.

“The wanton violation of our party constitution and laid-down procedures will not be accepted by the party,” the Zanu PF leader said.

“Constitutionalism within our colossal revolutionary party remain sacred practice and our norm. No individual no matter the position in the party is above the law.” Newsday