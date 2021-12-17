ED GAGS CHIEFS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday gagged traditional leaders from criticising him in public, a development seen as part of the Zanu PF regime’s strategy to further shrink the country’s democratic space.
Mnangagwa held an emergency meeting with traditional
leaders from across the country in the capital yesterday, three days after
Chief Murinye of Masvingo publicly castigated him for failing to rein in
“rogue” associates “surrounding him”.
Murinye warned that Mnangagwa risked losing the 2023
presidential elections, or being toppled via a coup. He was speaking at the
burial of top civil servant Elson Gonye, the head of Pay and Benefits
Development and Management Agency in Masvingo province.
The burial was attended by senior government officials.
Mnangagwa’s deputy Constantino Chiwenga and Chiefs Council
president Fortune Charumbira said Murinye’s comments were unacceptable, would
not be tolerated and would be investigated.
“Chiefs have been guided accordingly,” a visibly angry
Chiwenga said.
“Chiefs should know channels to raise issues. Chief
Murinye’s conduct is not tolerated and thus will be investigated. The President
should be respected by all and sundry. The President has my total support.
Charumbira chipped in: “My great Monomotapa (in reference
to Mnangagwa) cannot be touched as long as I am alive. What we have seen
recently should never be repeated. Zvinoitwa nevakanwa mutoriro zviya
(Murinye’s conduct is only attributable to those who abuse crystal meth),” he
said.
“Chieftainship is given by the paramount chief and if you
are stubborn, the paramount chief has the powers to withdraw you from the
chiefdom.”
Charumbira added: “We are with you as the National Council
of Chiefs. Chief Murinye’s utterances should be regarded as his individual view
and not that of the national council of chiefs.”
The presidential communications department said: “Chiefs
should be guided in their conduct of their governance roles by ubuntu/hunhu,
hard-work, peace, unity, respect, love and harmony.”
Mnangagwa pledged to further improve the welfare of
traditional chiefs by ensuring that they had reasonable allowances.
The Zanu PF government has in the past pampered chiefs with
vehicles, land and houses among other benefits, to garner electoral support.
Legal expert Tawanda Mapuranga said yesterday’s gag order
was a deliberate plan by the government to deal with discontent among
traditional leaders over corruption, in particular involving questionable land
deals with Chinese mining companies.
“There is nowhere in the Constitution where chiefs are
prohibited from criticising the President,” Mapuranga said.
“Government must learn to respect criticism from whomever
to promote transparency and accountability. Government should actually stop
chiefs from supporting political parties to uphold the dictates of the
Constitution.
“The Masvingo chief who spoke against corruption did
nothing wrong. Government should actually take heed of the advice.”
This comes less than a month after Mnangagwa signed into
law the Data Protection Act
(Chapter 11:12) that contains provisions that undermine the
freedom of expression and freedom of the media. Newsday
