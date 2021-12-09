DAD RAPES SLEEPING TEEN DAUGHTER TWICE

A Hopley Farm man yesterday landed in the dock after he reportedly raped his teen daughter twice while she was sleeping.
The suspect appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko
who remanded him in custody and ordered him to apply for bail at the High
Court.
The court heard that in August this year, the 15-year-old
girl went to her father’s place in Hopley
from Norton where she used to reside with her mother and she slept on
the same bed with her father and brother.
The court heard that in October, the complainant woke up
naked with blood on her privates.
Later the same month, she reportedly woke up at midnight
and saw her father on top of her having sexual intercourse with her and she
asked the meaning of what he was doing but he didn’t say anything.
The complainant’s mother visited them and she found the
teen girl unhappy and took her to Norton. When she asked her why she was
unhappy, the teenager revealed what her father had done to her leading to his
arrest.
Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State. H Metro
