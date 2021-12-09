DAD RAPES SLEEPING TEEN DAUGHTER TWICE

A Hopley Farm man yesterday landed in the dock after he reportedly raped his teen daughter twice while she was sleeping.

The suspect appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko who remanded him in custody and ordered him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that in August this year, the 15-year-old girl went to her father’s place in Hopley from Norton where she used to reside with her mother and she slept on the same bed with her father and brother.

The court heard that in October, the complainant woke up naked with blood on her privates.

Later the same month, she reportedly woke up at midnight and saw her father on top of her having sexual intercourse with her and she asked the meaning of what he was doing but he didn’t say anything.

The complainant’s mother visited them and she found the teen girl unhappy and took her to Norton. When she asked her why she was unhappy, the teenager revealed what her father had done to her leading to his arrest.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State. H Metro