COVID-19 : RAMAPHOSA TESTS POSITIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed on Sunday night.
Deputy president David Mabuza would be taking over
"all responsibilities" for the next week, according to a statement
issued shortly after 10pm.
Gungubele said: "The president started feeling unwell
after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former deputy president
FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today [Sunday]. Today’s proceedings in Cape
Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand
hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
"The president is in good spirits but is being
monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African
National Defence Force. The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in
self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to deputy
president David Mabuza for the next week."
According to the statement, Ramaphosa was tested for
Covid-19 in all of the four countries he visited on his recent tour to West
Africa.
"The president and the delegation returned to SA from
the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, December 8, after obtaining negative test
results. The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on
December 8," the statement said.
It added that Ramaphosa believes his infection "serves
as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant
against exposure".
TimesLIVE
