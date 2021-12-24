COP ROBBED OF UNIFORM

A POLICE constable stationed at ZRP Mutare Traffic lost his service uniform and some valuables after he was robbed by those who had offered him transport from the city centre.

Constable Kukasira Tovimbanashe (33) had to wrestle with the criminals who wanted to rob him of the money he had just withdrawn from the bank.

Acting Manicaland police spokesman Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the robbery.

He said on December 9 at around 9pm, the complainant, who was dressed in civilian attire, boarded an unregistered Honda Fit vehicle near Choppies Supermarket along Herbert Chitepo Street as he headed to Sakubva.

The vehicle had two occupants, the driver and another passenger, and the complainant shared a seat with one of the occupants at the back.

Upon reaching Sakubva Musika, the complainant told the driver that he had reached his destination and the vehicle was stopped.

As he was about to disembark, one of the suspects grabbed and twisted his left arm.

He forcibly took the complainant’s cellphone from his pocket and a satchel, his uniform and a pair of shoes.

The complainant managed to free himself and ran away. The vehicle sped off to an unknown destination.

A report was made at Sakubva Police Station. No arrests have been made yet. Manica Post