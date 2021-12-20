CHIWENGA'S AK47 WIELDING GUARD NEARLY DISARMED

Munyaradzi Sani was denied bail when he appeared before Harare
magistrate Tafadzwa Miti and remanded in custody to January 7.
Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje opposed bail, arguing that Sani
had acted intentionally and could attempt to storm Chiwenga’s residence again
if released.
Chirenje also asked the State to examine Sani mentally.
The court heard that on December 18, Tinashe Mandaza was on
duty outside Chiwenga’s residence when he saw Sani walking along Hellensvale
Drive towards the VP’s house.
Mandaza asked Sani to leave, but he refused and, instead,
leaned on the precast security wall at the VP’s house and asked for a
cigarette.
A scuffle ensued, with Sani trying to grab the gun, but
Mandaza was assisted by colleagues to arrest him. Newsday
