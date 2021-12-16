CHIWENGA ARRIVES TO TESTIFY AGAINST MARRY

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube has today upheld the State’s application to have Vice President Constantino Chiwenga testify in camera during the ongoing trial of his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa on charges of violating the Marriages Act.

The State yesterday made an application to bar the public from hearing the Vice President’s testimony in order to protect his office.

Mubaiwa, through her lawyers, had opposed the State’s application arguing that it violated her right to a fair public hearing.