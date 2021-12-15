CHIEF : WE ARE TIRED OF ZANU PF LOOTERS

Chief Murinye stunned senior Government officials attending a funeral in Masvingo Rural yesterday when he warned President Mnangagwa to stop the looting in the country or lose the 2023 elections.
Chief Murinye, born Ephias Munodawafa told the funeral
attended by permanent secretaries and commissioners of Government that he was
fed-up with the corruption that he sees all around and it has become an
embarrassment to be a Zimbabwean citizen.
He said he will continue to speak out against corruption
and is not afraid to get stripped of his chieftainship.
He accused Mnangagwa of surrounding himself with crooks
that are milking the country and impoverishing the people and said it was
probably time ZDF commander, Philip Valerio plays another November 2017 act.
“I want the message to go straight to ED that he is not
going to cross over in 2023 if he doesn’t stop his people from looting.
“We are fed-up with
these criminals that surround the President. This is nonsense and it must stop;
this country does not belong to anyone. You can kill me if you want but stop
this,” said Chief Murinye.
He also accused Mnangagwa’s top men of laying claim to
every mineral discovered in the country and stashing the wealth outside the
country and expressed fear that the looters were going to do the same with the
oil deposits discovered in Muzarabani.
In Masvingo for example it is the top Zanu PF gurus who are
opening mines everywhere, in Mashava, in the Target Kopje Hills and in Chief
Charumbira’s area.
Chief Murinye also called upon anyone who becomes President
to reign in their errand children and said it was shocking to hear former
President Mugabe’s children claiming in public that they are richer than
telecoms tycoon Strive Masiiwa.
Chief Murinye described houses in the leafy suburbs of
Borrowdale, Chisipite and Glen Lorne as a sign of obscene wealth and corruption
and he wouldn’t want to be associated with such kind of money in the midst of
poverty.
“I would rather be a poor chief than have such filthy
wealth in the midst of poverty. There is no development in this country,
Government officials saw it for themselves the bad state of roads here.
“You hide your
Zimbabwean passport out of shame when you are outside the country because of
our bad name,” said Chief Murinye.
The top civil servants were attending the burial of Elson
Gonye, the head of the Pay and Benefits Development and Management Agency who
died of Covid19 related complications in Victoria Falls In Thursday.
Gonye was buried at Gonye Village. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment