CHIEF MURINYE A SECURITY THREAT, SAYS MATUKE

CHIEF Murinye has recklessly exceeded the boundaries of his authority and his call for a coup to topple the Government is a serious security issue and an indication that he is an angry relic of the G40 cabal, a senior Zanu-PF official has said.
Zanu-PF Secretary for National Security in the Politburo,
Cde Lovemore Matuke said the chief’s utterances were a security issue adding
that they were a representation of an unrepentant political constituency.
Cde Matuke said in as much as there was a lot of respect
for the institution of chieftainship in the country, chiefs should know that
their positions come with the responsibility of promoting peace, unity and
social cohesion.
He said there were strong suspicions that the chief was
being used as a political pawn by his G40 handlers to stoke fires of anarchy in
the country.
“The chief is from Masvingo which is my province and I want
to make it clear that his sentiments have nothing to do with the feelings of
the province. They are entirely his and his handlers whoever they are and
wherever they are.
“But let me make it clear to him that he should not be
misled into thinking that his area of jurisdiction is larger than the country
Zimbabwe. It is not. The chief should not play golf in a netball pitch and
expect to remain smart. If he has political ambitions, he should come out in
the open so that we know how to deal with him at that level,” said Cde Matuke.
He said chiefs were accorded respect but calling for a coup
against an elected leader was overstretching his borrowed anger.
“We respect all chiefs as a party. In fact, we have been
working hand-in-glove with a number of them in pursuance of national development
goals towards Vision 2030 and we think the direction is very clear. A lot has
been achieved in a very short space of time and everyone is happy with that.
The chief has clearly shown a lack of probity,” said Cde Matuke.
Cde Matuke said Chief Murinye should stop his tuckshop
politics.
“The President and his entire Cabinet have been all out to
fight corruption. A number of arrests have been made. In terms of development
there has been a lot of movement in the area of infrastructure but the chief is
professing his blindness to all that. There are a number of defections from the
opposition and that is a signal to the good things that the Second Republic is
doing.
“He is not seeing that. In fact, he is not seeing anything
good. Despite the ruinous sanctions the Government has moved mountains in
achieving development. He even has the guts, the courage to call Zimbabwe
Defences Commander, PV (Philip Valerio Sibanda) to carry out a coup against an
elected Government saying he doesn’t care about being stripped of the
chieftainship.
Why does he want to sacrifice his chieftainship on the
altar of political expediency? We are convinced that he is singing for his
supper.”
Cde Matuke said they were convinced that the chief was
speaking and expressing anger on behalf of a constituency that chose to remain
in the background.
“We have heard the same coup sentiments from the social
media streets being peddled by people who are enemies of the Second Republic
and they are surprisingly being synthesised by a chief. If he was genuine and
concerned about corruption there are platforms to seek redress and not to
capitalise on a funeral gathering to further his political constituency’s
views. That was wrong,” he said.
He added that Masvingo was an important political province
in the country and the province would not allow such uncalculated sentiments
that undermine the Government and the President especially from chiefs. Sunday
News
