CHAOTIC ZANU PF PROVINCIAL POLLS LOOM

ZANU PF is now geared to hold provincial elections with contestants expected to submit their curriculum vitaes (CVs) in their respective provinces as from the 17th of December 2021.
Speaking at press conference at the party headquarters
yesterday, newly appointed national political commissar Dr Mike Bimha said
aspiring candidates should be fully paid up members.
“Those expected to participate should be fully paid up
members. Only party districts executive members will elect provincial members
at designated election points” said Dr Bimha.
The final dates for provincial elections will be announced
in due course after completion of the vetting exercise.
“As you are aware in the last Politburo meeting, it was
resolved that we should now hold our provincial elections which have been
shelved due to the need for the party to focus on the preparations of the
Annual 19th People’s Conference.
“Now that the conference is behind us and that the
conference was a big success, we are now geared to move and finalise on the
elections of our provincial structures,” said Dr Bimha.
He commended provincial councils for the assistance
accorded to the head office in preparing for the elections.
The party has already put in place the election guidelines
with only fully paid up members expected to contest.
“We have now put a framework to guide these elections and
we are presently communicating the same to our provinces. It is our hope that
by Sunday the 19th of December all provinces will have completed outstanding
party districts elections,” said Dr Bimha.
Those who are aspiring for the positions of the provincial
chairpersons are expected to submit their CVs by Friday this week at their
respective provinces.
“Aspiring provincial chairpersons, chairladies and
provincial youth chairpersons must submit their Curriculum vitaes to their
respective provinces by the 17th of December 2021 and that all aspiring
candidates wishing to occupy provincial executive positions must also submit
their CVs to their respective provinces by the 17th of December 2021”.
All provinces are expected to convene Provincial
Coordinating Committees (PCCs) this weekend which will be addressed by
Politburo members.
“We are directing all provinces to convene (PCCs) which
will be addressed by Politburo members on either Saturday the 18th of December
or the 19th of December 2021. The Politburo members will collect CVs mentioned
as well as list of DCCs and outgoing provincial executive committees which will
be submitted to the Zanu PF Headquarters on Monday the 20th of December 2021,”
said Dr Bimha.
All aspiring youth candidates, Dr Bimha emphasised, must be
35 years or below. Provinces shall be assigned to supervise elections in other
provinces.
And the provinces must select competent candidates who will
serve as presiding and polling officers in the host province. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment