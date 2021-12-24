CHADCOMBE ROBBERY : TWO ESCAPE TO MOZAMBIQUE

The two remaining suspects in the gang of seven that recently raided a Chadcombe house belonging to a retired CID Homicide detective Mr Joseph Nemaisa, after allegedly targeting the wrong house, are now believed to have fled to Mozambique.
The two on the police most wanted list for being part of
the gang are Washington Hamandishe and Tatenda Mumbire.
Recently, three other gang members were shot dead by Mr
Nemaisa at his Chadcombe home and two gang members have been arrested, along
with an employee of the householder a few doors away who was believed to have
been the target.
The gang of armed robbers, which was hitting the Chadcombe
house then found out the hard way that they were attacking the family of Mr
Nemaisa who managed to race back home, leap over a wall and in the resulting
gun fire exchange, took out three of the five robbers and saved his family from
torture and further assault.
More remarkably, two of the robbers were armed with rifles
or assault rifles, but while severely outgunned Mr Nemaisa used his training
and almost two decades of experience in the CID to win through.
On Monday, detectives from the CID Homicide arrested Job
Tayero (37) on allegations of assisting Hamandishe and Mumbire to escape to
Mozambique.
Tayero was arrested at Hamandishe’s house in Domboshava
where he had been sent by the suspected robber to take some of his property and
belongings. It is believed that he wanted to take them to Mozambique.
Acting on a tip off, detectives raided the house and
arrested Tayero who then revealed that the two wanted suspects were hiding in
Mozambique to evade arrest. Tayero appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges
of assisting an accused person who has committed an offence and he was remanded
in custody, as investigations continues.
The man who allegedly sold out his employer to the gang of
armed robbers that later on mistakenly stormed the Chadcombe house of Mr
Nemaisa, had only been employed for three weeks before he orchestrated the
armed robbery.
Shine Nyamhunga (21), who is employed by Top parts and
Tyres in Harare, was over the weekend not asked to plead to robbery when he
appeared before magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga.
He was remanded in custody to December 28. Allegations are
that on December 6 at around 8.45pm Nyamhunga and the robbery gang planned to
rob Ms Patience Matonzi with Nyamhunga giving the gang directions to Ms
Matonzi’s house. But the gang missed their target and mistakenly pounced on Mr
Nemaisa’s family.
Investigations revealed that Nyamhunga of Arcadia was
employed by Ms Matonzi a few weeks ago after she had gone to a shopping centre
in the area looking for someone who lives near the city to be employed in one
of her shops.
It is reported that Nyamhunga, who had a drivers’ licence,
came out the best from the three people that Ms Matonzi had interviewed before
she employed her.
On the day of the robbery, Ms Matonzi’s car broke down and
she later asked for her son to drive her home while in the company of Nyamhunga
after working hours. It was the first time that Nyamhunga had visited Ms
Matonzi’s house and he gave Tariro Gora, one of the dead robbers, details of
recent cash transactions at Ms Matonzi’s business.
The gang has been linked to five armed robberies in
Marondera plus Belvedere, Hatfield, Cold Comfort and Mabelreign in Harare,
where property worth over US$52 300 was stolen.
Police enquiries have shown that the 22 rifle fitted with a
telescopic sight and 303 rifle were stolen during the Marondera robbery on
November 15.
Detectives recovered an AK47 from Private Wirimayi
Nyandoro’s house in Harare.
He was allegedly in the gang but stayed in the getaway car.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment