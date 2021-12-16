BUSINESSMAN KIDNAPS MOTORIST AFTER ACCIDENT

A local businessman is at the centre of an extortion and kidnapping storm amid reports that he allegedly detained a man who had been involved in a car accident with his wife at his offices for about four hours.

Archbold Chiponda (35) from Malindela suburb had a brush with the law when he allegedly took hostage Phillip Zivanai Mukoko (59) of UBH Compound at his offices at Sure Grip Tyres situated along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and between 11th and 12th Avenues.

This was after he also forced him to pay $5 000, being the amount charged for towing his motor vehicle from the accident scene.

Allegations are that on 1 April 2021 and along 23rd Avenue in Famona suburb, Mukoko was involved in a car accident with Chiponda’s wife.

It is reported that Chiponda came to the accident scene and forced Mukoko to call a tow truck to tow the two vehicles to Giants Paint Panel Beaters located close to OK Mart Complex.

Upon arrival, Chiponda is alleged to have forced Mukoko to pay the tow fees and he complied and paid $5 000.

It is alleged that after he forced Mukoko to pay the tow fees, Chiponda further forced him into his car, a Mercedes Benz and drove straight to his offices located at Sure Grip Tyres where he allegedly detained him for about four hours.

After being released Mukoko went and reported the matter to the police leading to Chiponda’s arrest.

For the offence Chiponda has since appeared in court facing two counts of extortion and kidnapping.

He was, however, not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to 10 January 2022. B Metro