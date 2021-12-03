BUSINESSMAN HITS BACK AFTER BEING SOLD FAKE DIAMONDS

A CHIMANIMANI businessman allegedly grabbed a Honda Fit vehicle belonging to three illegal diamond panners whom he accused of selling him fake diamonds.
Devine Gamunorwa of Hotsprings Business Centre, appeared
before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi on Monday facing robbery
charges.
He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to
December 8 on $20 000 bail.
State prosecutor, Mr Edmore Mahlanganise said on November
18, Gamunorwa connived with other 12 accused persons who are still at large,
and lured the complainants, Washington Johnson, Wisdom Johnson and Worship
Tsaurai to Nyika Growth Point.
“Gamunorwa and his accomplices posed as diamond dealers and
phoned the trio telling them that they had some diamonds they wanted to sell.
“The Johnson brothers and their colleague, Tsaurai drove to
Nyika Growth Point in a Honda Fit vehicle. They parked the vehicle at the
growth point. Gamunorwa and his colleagues who were using two unregistered
Honda Fit vehicles approached the trio and blocked them,” he said
Mr Mahlanganise said Gamunorwa approached Washington who
was occupying the driver’s seat, while one of the unidentified persons posed as
a police officer and produced a firearm. He allegedly threatened to shoot the
Johnsons and Tsaurai.
“They opened the door and dragged Washington out of the
vehicle.
“They force-marched him into one of their unregistered
Honda Fit vehicle.
“They also dragged Tsaurai and bundled him in another Honda
Fit vehicle, leaving Wisdom in the complainant’s vehicle. One of the accused
persons who posed as a police officer took the driver’s seat, and drove the
complainant’s vehicle to the accused’s bottle store at Chakohwa Business
Centre.
“Gamunorwa and his accomplice took turns to assault the
Johnsons and Tsaurai accusing them of selling him (Gamunorwa) fake diamond
pieces on November 15 at Chiadzwa diamonds fields. Gamunorwa claimed to have
parted with US$2 000 for the fake diamond pieces,” said Mr Mahlanganise.
He said Gamunorwa ordered Wisdom Johnson to surrender his
Honda Fit vehicle as compensation for the fake diamonds.
“Gamunorwa took custody of the vehicle and later dumped the
Johnsons and Tsaurai at Nyanyadzi Police Station,” said Mr Mahlanganise.
The complainant later reported the case at Chipinge Urban
Police Station and the Honda Fit vehicle was recovered. Manica Post
