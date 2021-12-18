BUFFALO GORES TWO TO DEATH IN CHIREDZI

Two men from Chiredzi were recently attacked and killed by a buffalo.

One was a fish poacher while the other was a game scout. Acting Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Loraine Ndlovu confirmed the incident.

“Yes, I can confirm that we received a case, where two people were attacked by a buffalo, said Ndlovu.

On December 11 2021, at around 05:50 am, Mashava Ian Tuli (33) from Chiredzi, Mugadza road went for fish poaching at Muteri dam in Hippo Valley with some colleagues.

While on their way they were intercepted by scouts who were on patrol and they ran in different directions heading into the nearby bush.

Tuli then met a buffalo in the thicket and he was attacked and he screamed. His wailing attracted the attention of the scouts whom he was running away from. The game scouts ran to the scene and found the buffalo gone with Tuli lying on the ground helpless.

He suffered serious injuries and was bleeding on both legs.

One of the game scouts Steven Kandawasvika (53) called an ambulance from Hippo Valley Medical Centre and Tuli was rushed to Chiredzi General Hospital where he died upon admission.

On the same day around 13:20 hours, Steven Njanji (62) a game scout and the leader of the team went to look for the buffalo with three other scouts.

They proceeded to the scene, tracking its spoor and found it sleeping in the bush.

Patson Tekedesa (39) a member of the game scouts who had a gun shot the buffalo on the nose and the beast became more aggressive. Other game scouts panicked and ran in different directions.

Njanji ran in his direction and met the buffalo.

He tried to climb before in a tree but he failed and the animal attacked him, killing him on the spot.

The matter was reported to the police and the body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital mortuary.

Of late, human-wildlife conflicts have been on the rise in the country as many people died from animal attacks. A man from Victoria Falls was recently attacked by an elephant in the early hours while coming from work. TellZimNews