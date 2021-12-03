BROTHER ATTACKS SISTER OVER PARENTS HOUSE

A Harare man attempted to kill his sister over ownership of their parents’ house in New Marlborough.

The matter took place last month when Anyway Thembani, 34, allegedly took an axe intending to attack his elder sister Itai Thembani, 48.

The matter was then reported at ZRP Glen View on November 30 by accused older sister Marian Thembani, 45.

It is alleged that on 29 November, Itai went to Anyway’s house in New Marlborough with the intention to hold a family meeting.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“The matter was reported on the 30th of November 2021, at around 1600hours at ZRP Glen View, the scene was attended and the accused person was arrested and detained,” he said.

“Complainant was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical attention and investigations are underway.

“It is alleged that on the 29th of November 2021, and at around 1900 hours, complainant and her sister, Itai Thembani, aged 48, of New Marlborough, Harare, went to the accused person’s residence, which is a family house intending to hold a family meeting,” said Insp Mwanza.

“It is reported that during the meeting they had a misunderstanding and the accused person became angry and started to shout at his two sisters claiming that he does not want to see them at the house.

“The accused person allegedly took an axe intending to attack Itai Thembani but she fled for her safety.

“The accused person then dropped the axe and took a machete, attacked the complainant once on the forehead, and once on the left side of the head.

“The accused person then dropped the machete and took a wooden stick and assaulted the complainant several times all over her body.

“The complainant was then rescued by her sister’s husband, the accused person then ran away from the scene.

The complainant sustained deep cuts on the forehead and on the left side of the head and bruises all over her body.

Insp Mwanza warned people against the use of violence to settle scores.

“We strongly condemn the use of violence as a means to settle scores, people are losing life through petty issues which can be amicably solved,” said Mwanza.

“In light of the 16 days of activism against GBV, us as ZRP Harare Province and other key stakeholders are currently carrying out awareness campaigns to conscientise members of the public to live peacefully without engaging in violence. H Metro