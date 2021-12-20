BOOZE SHORTAGES HITS BYO

BULAWAYO has been hit by a shortage of beverages, with retailers saying they have failed to restock for weeks after placing orders with Delta Beverages.
Retailers said the beverage manufacturer was failing to
supply them with a number of products.
“We pray that the supply will be normal soon. This is the
festive period people are consuming Delta products in large quantities,” one
retailer said.
“For example, those who drink beer are always complaining
that we can’t meet their demand, especially those who drink Zambezi. Off late,
the Coca-Cola brand was hard to get. Last week, there was only Cherry Plum
mostly.”
Delta Beverages corporate affairs executive Patricia
Murambinda said the company was facing logistical challenges in importing some
products.
“As Delta, we have the capacity to meet overall consumer
demand anticipated during the forthcoming festive period. However, the supply
gaps on certain brands and pets arising from logistical issues are affecting
imported inputs,” she said.
“The company continues to do its best to ensure full
product supply during the days leading to Christmas festivities and the
upcoming year.” Newsday
