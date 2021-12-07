BEV, ERIZA IN BAR BRAWL

Controversial dancers Beverly “Bev” Sibanda and Lady Storm had to be separated as they tussled during Alick Macheso’s recent family show held at Club Las Vegas.

A seething Bev claimed Lady Storm’s dancers bullied her in the toilet, which sparked a heated argument in the midst of Macheso’s show.

Although bouncers and friends were quick to intervene, Bev confronted Lady Storm who was restrained from attacking Bev.

Some of Lady Storm’s male dancers had a torrid time trying to calm down the two dancers as the argument almost degenerated into a fistfight.

The drama occurred after Lady Storm’s performance who as the opening act for Macheso.

“Your dancers have bullied me in the toilet, I don’t want drama here guys.

“I came here to enjoy myself and not to engage in these petty arguments.

“Lady Storm udza madancers ako azvibate,” said Bev as she charging towards Lady Storm who maintained her cool.

Lady Storm, a former soldier and martial arts enthusiast, surprised many has she remained calm throughout the drama.

“I’m now a grown-up who doesn’t want drama anymore.

“If she is having problems with my dancers, she must confront me and tell me what they have done wrong.

“She can be seen bullying others wherever she goes, kakajaidzwa,” Lady Storm was heard saying.

She however pleaded with H-Metro Entertainment not to publish the story.

“I don’t see a story here but you know Bev wants drama a lot.

“She can create a story to remain relevant but I am not that kind of person anymore.

“With maturity, you shun some of the funny stuff you sued to do like public violence,” he said.

Over the years, Bev has strived on ‘dissing’ fellow dancers like Zoey among others.

Her former manager Harpers Mapimhidze who was fired recently used to project her for the past 11 years before they ended their marriage.

A lot was expected from Bev to change her wayward behavior after getting married to overseas based husband Chambuka Mufudzi.

However, Bev appears to have changed into a ‘beast’ as she has gone back to her past ways.

Bev is one woman who cannot hide her feelings when wronged.

She normally shares her anger, grief and happiness on social media where doesn’t speak in riddles.

Her new tiff with Lady Storm caught many by surprise as the two hardly compete for the same fan base.

Lady Storm is now backed with a live band while Bev still remain a club dancer playing to backtracks.

She is also known for making cameo roles at other top musicians’ live shows. H Metro