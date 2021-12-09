ANC WANTS TO TAKE BACK ROTTEN LAND : EFF

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken aim at the ANC for allegedly wanting to hand out “rotten”, “abandoned”, and state-owned land to citizens.

This comes after the EFF this week rejected the Constitutional Amendment Bill which seeks to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Opposition political parties voted against it for different reasons. The ANC needed 267 votes to pass the bill into a law, but only managed to get 204.

Ndlozi on Wednesday said his party rejected the bill because of the offer made by the ANC, claiming it was unreasonable.

“ANC wants expropriation of land without compensation only in certain circumstances. EFF wants expropriation of land without compensation, period.

“ANC thinks we are fools, the ‘circumstances’ option means prime land will never be given to black people without compensation,” alleged Ndlozi.

Ndlozi claimed the ANC is an “enemy of total decolonisation” and not a liberation movement.

“Have no superstitions about ANC. No sentimental attachments whatsoever. You are not a liberation movement if you don’t take back the land. Liberation was about the land. Not in ‘certain circumstances’, but in all circumstances,” he said.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has come out guns blazing, slamming the EFF and its leader Julius Malema for not supporting the ANC on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Mboweni said the EFF, “being Bakuninists, as they are”, seem to have forgotten or not know what a tactical advance is.

“One step forward, two steps back. Trade unionists would say something in the bag! Next step by step,” said Mboweni.

He also criticised Malema.

“EFF should have supported the ANC on the section 25 amendment! Shame EFF and Julius Malema. Then tactically advance their position, step by step,” he said. Times