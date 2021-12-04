59 PRISONERS ESCAPE FROM JAILS

FIFTY-NINE prisoners have broken out of correctional facilities countrywide this year, largely due to negligence of guards who now face disciplinary action.
Figures obtained from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional
Services (ZPCS) show that 48 inmates also escaped custody over the same period
last year.
In an interview, ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu
said negligent prison officers will face the music.
“A total of 59 escapees have so far been recorded in 2021
as compared to 48 recorded over the same period in year 2020,” he said.
“However, notwithstanding such escape incidents, the ZPCS
continues to conscientise its staff on the need to be vigilant during the call
of duty.
Comm-Gen Chihobvu said over 2 000 prisoners have been
infected with Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.
He said 90 percent of all prison officers have been
vaccinated against Covid-19.
“As part of measures to contain its (the virus) spread, the
ZPCS has been religiously following and adhering to both the WHO (World Health
Organisation) and national guidelines and protocols to prevent the spread of
this virus.”
He added: “Those infected have been isolated to curb the
spread of the disease. Uptake of vaccination has also been pleasing.
“We are also cognisant of the fact that there is a new
variant that was recently detected in Botswana and South Africa, hence the ZPCS
continues to conduct awareness campaigns within its cantonment areas.
“In terms of statistics, a total number of 992 officers and
2 038 inmates were infected with the virus, with 32 deaths being recorded (10
officers, 18 inmates and four dependants).”
Sunday Mail
