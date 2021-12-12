12 ESCAPE FROM BEITBRIDGE QUARANTINE CENTRE

Police have launched a manhunt for 12 Covid-19 positive deportees from South Africa, who escaped from a Beitbridge quarantine centre on Friday.

There is mandatory quarantine for returning citizens that test positive to the global pandemic.

But reports abound of inmates bribing their way out of quarantine centres.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged people, including relatives to report the 12 Covid ‘super-spreaders’ to the nearest police station.

“The ZRP warns members of the public against intentionally spreading Covid-19 to unsuspecting relatives, peers and the general public,” Nyathi said.

“The ZRP is therefore looking for the listed 12 inmates who were deported from South Africa and held following the government’s Covid-19 health protocols.”

He said the deportees escaped from the quarantine centre in unclear circumstances.

“Members of the public, including relatives of the escapees are urged to report these potential Covid-19 super-spreaders to the national complaints desk number 0242 -703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 and any nearest police station.

“The police will ensure that the law takes its course on the suspects and anyone, who puts the lives of citizens at risk.”

Nyathi identified the escapees as Danis Chikora (36) Chief Nhema, Masvingo; Takunda Makuvaro (44) Makuvaro village, Masvingo; Cephas Dube (25) Chipanga village, Chipinge; Nonhlanhla Dhlamini (19) Khoza primary school, Matopo, Primerose Manheya (24) 2906 Uve, Rusape and Danial Maringa (30) 4616 Kuwadzana, Harare.

Felix Nkosi (47) 4042 Magwegwe North, Bulawayo, Mathemba Simbamba (34) Stand 17 Portbery, Harare, Edgur Kubere (30) Chitungwiza, Harare, Thamsanqa Sibanda (30) 14890 Nkulumane, Bulawayo, Meno Pouline Mahara (22) South Down, Chipinge and Lee Mathema (42) Mbereko village in Mberengwa also escaped.

Zimbabwe has seen a huge jump in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks with expects saying the fourth wave of the pandemic is being driven by the Omicron variant that is said to spread faster than other known variants. Standard