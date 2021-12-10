10 FAMILY MEMBERS THREATEN TO BEAT UP CHIEF

TEN members of the same family from Chiweshe yesterday appeared at the Bindura Magistrates Court facing charges of threatening to assault a local chief over a civil matter he presided over at his traditional court.
Denis Gweshe (46), Dinky Gweshe (28), Edward Gweshe (48),
Knowledge Gweshe (42), Farayi Chikukwa (32), Washington Gweshe (53), Factor
Gweshe (39), Godfrey Gweshe, Shingirai Gweshe (39) and John Gweshe (44)
appeared before Bindura magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.
The State led by Sheillar Kudzai Maribha alleged that on
June 6, Chief Chiweshe was presiding over a civil matter between Joyce Baradza
and Factor, and the accused persons were in attendance.
During court proceedings, the family members accused the
chief of bias and threatened to beat him up.
The chief’s aides saved the traditional leader from attack,
but the angry suspects forced him to beg for forgiveness to avoid being
assaulted and he complied.
A formal police report was later made leading to their
arrest.
The matter continues on December 15.
0 comments:
Post a Comment