ZUVA TAKEN TO COURT OVER CONTAMINATED FUEL

ZUVA Petroleum Private Limited trading as Zuva Depot was taken to court on allegation of supplying contaminated fuel to a service station along Coventry Road in Harare.

Zuva Petroleum, which was represented by its legal officer Davison Chirinda, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with selling blend which does not meet E20 ZWS964 Part Standards.

It denied the charges when it appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti and was remanded to December 8 for trial.

Capital Energy Private Limited trading as Zuva Coventry, also separately appeared before the same court on similar allegations.

It also denied the charges and is expected in court on December 8 for trial.

Miss Anesu Matorofa and Mrs Polite Chikiwa appeared for the State. Herald