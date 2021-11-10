ZODWA : DON'T TOUCH MY BUM

ENTERTAINER Zodwa Wabantu has warned her followers to respect her space.
Speaking to Daily Sun, the entertainer said she was tired
of people who thought they were entitled to spanking her bum and touching her
when she was out enjoying herself.
She said when she was not working, people should understand
and respect that.
“When I’m not working, I want to be treated normally. It’s
a different story when I’m on stage, entertaining them. I understand that
sometimes they get overwhelmed and act abnormally.
“But, I hate it when people think they are entitled to
touching my body and ruin my happiness when I’m out with friends or my
boyfriend. I don’t want b****** to test me. They must get off my space,” said
Zodwa.
Recently, a woman claimed Zodwa had slapped her when she
was dancing with her Ben 10 at the Recharge Braai Lounge in Midrand, Gauteng.
Responding to this, Zodwa said she did not slap the woman –
she only asked her to respect her.
“I was dancing with my boyfriend and this woman kept on
touching me. I asked her not to touch me. I even posted a video on Instagram,
showing her spanking my bum while I was dancing with my boyfriend. I didn’t do
anything. I continued dancing because I was tired of asking her not to do it. I
think she is just a poverty low-thinker. If I’m in my space, don’t disturb or
touch me. Rather respect and treat me as a normal person,” she said. Daily Sun
