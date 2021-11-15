ZIMPOST PLEADS FOR DRONES

Muchokonori told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on
Information Communication Technology chaired by Peter Moyo (Southerton MP
MDC-T) that specialists were required to run the sector.
“A degree or diploma qualification in postal and courier
services must be introduced to create sector specialists who will serve this
evolving sector in the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.
Muchokonori also pleaded for a tax rebate to finance building
of postal and courier services infrastructure in remotes parts of the country.
“There is need for regulatory support, an E-Commerce Bill,
and delivery of drones and robots to support universal service obligations in
post and courier services in order for them to deliver to the remotest
non-profit areas of the country,” he said.
“There is need to introduce licence fees and taxing of the
informal transporters, runners, buses and haulage trucks engaged in unlicensed
postal, courier and logistics operations,” Muchokonori added.
“We also need to introduce shared national logistical
infrastructure in the form of e-commerce, warehouse delivery equipment,
weighbridges, and even a national delivery timetable.”
The ZimPost acting postmaster-general said a huge capital
investment was required in modern physical and digital infrastructure to
re-invest to the evolving needs of clients in the postal and courier services.
He said shortage of foreign currency was affecting network
expansion and maintenance, as well as systems upgrade, and the quality of
services.
Muchokonori said mobilising a motivated workforce in light
of the inevitable low salaries, economic turbulence, and the need to carry out
skills development to match the evolving market were some of the biggest
challenges faced by the sector. Herald
