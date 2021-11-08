YOU ARE NOT WELCOME : MATABELELAND ACTIVISTS WARN GUTU

HUMAN rights activists in Matabeleland have vowed to block National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) spokesperson Obert Gutu from visiting the region after his recent claims that Gukurahundi was a “tiny fraction” of issues that the commission would deal with.
In June this year, Gutu belittled the emotive 1980s
Gukurahundi issue where over 20 000 civilians were butchered in cold blood in
the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.
When asked about the peace and reconciliation issues that
the NPRC would deal with, he described Gukurahundi as “a tiny fraction” of the
issues.
His remarks irked people in Matabeleland whose relatives
were killed during the genocide.
Last week, Gutu failed to attend the NPRC preventive
dialogue provincial peace committee meeting in Bulawayo.
During the Bulawayo meeting, an announcement was made that
Gutu was committed elsewhere.
Some participants at the Bulawayo meeting were heard
murmuring “lowo asimfuni ngapha” (we do not want to see his face here).
Gutu later told Southern Eye that he was out of the
country.
Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo, who has
been calling for closure to the Gukurahundi issue, told Southern Eye that it
was a relief that Gutu did not show up at the Bulawayo NPRC meeting.
“Following Gutu’s statements, it would have been a shame if
he had showed up at the meeting. It would have been an insult to the commission
and to him (Gutu),” Fuzwayo said.
Recently Matabeleland traditional leaders and activists
called for the resignation of Gutu from the NPRC saying he was conflicted and
could not deal with the emotive Gukurahundi issue given his remarks.
Although the NPRC has apologised over Gutu’s gaffe, human
rights groups described his statements as retrogressive and malicious to the founding
principles of the commission. Newsday
