WOMEN TO DEMONSTRATE AGAINST RAPIST CHIEF

Chivhu women have resolved to stage a demonstration against Chief Musarurwa born Enos Musakwa who continues to walk scot-free and conducts Government business after he was reported for attempted rape on a 13-year-old girl.
The resolution follows a successful human rights awareness
workshop conducted for the women by Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Association
(CRRA) and the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) on a date
yet to be announced.
The women who looked fired-up after the workshop held at
Chivhu Hotel also said that they were going to act on a number of other issues
including excessive use of force by Police at Chivhu that has left one woman
dead and two other people nursing severe wounds after being mauled by Police
dogs.
Musarurwa was reported to the Police at Chivhu on August 24
and the RRB number is CR08/09/21 after he gave a lift to a 13-year-old girl and
then allegedly attempted to rape her.
The father of the girl has been complaining against the
handling of the case. He said that it is taking too long for Musarurwa to be
arrested.
The workshop which was attended by seventy-four women was
facilitated by Lynette Hlatywayo and some of the topics tackled were rights of
women and youth to demand transparency and accountability from duty bearers.
ZINCODD Campaign Officer Angela Mandareba told The Mirror
in an interview that her organisation’s objective is to empower residents
especially women and youths so that they can demand accountability and
transparency on public matters.
CRRA chairman, Collen Zvarevashe said it is important to
have such workshops as residents can get important knowledge about their
rights.
The women will also put in place a programme of action to
ensure that the police officers who detained and allegedly assaulted Sharai
Mukaro, who then died upon release in September are brought to book.
They also vowed to take up the matter of a Police officer
who unleashed a dog on Darlington Manjokota for breaking curfew early this
month. Manjokota was left with serious injuries.
ZIMCODD Programms Assistant Manager, Lynnete Hlatywayo said
unity of purpose was important as women and youth pursue their goals and demand
accountability and transparency.
“We empower residents, especially women and youth to demand
transparency and accountability from public officers. We do this by creating a
platform to equip them with skills and tools for social accountability
monitoring, as well as knowing their rights on public resources,” said
Mandareba.
Josephine Ruuke, a resident expressed gratitude to ZIMCODD
for the workshop.
“I feel empowered. I now know my rights with council and
other public entities,” said Ruuke. Masvingo Mirror
