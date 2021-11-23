WOMEN TO DEMONSTRATE AGAINST RAPIST CHIEF



Chivhu women have resolved to stage a demonstration against Chief Musarurwa born Enos Musakwa who continues to walk scot-free and conducts Government business after he was reported for attempted rape on a 13-year-old girl.

The resolution follows a successful human rights awareness workshop conducted for the women by Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Association (CRRA) and the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) on a date yet to be announced.

The women who looked fired-up after the workshop held at Chivhu Hotel also said that they were going to act on a number of other issues including excessive use of force by Police at Chivhu that has left one woman dead and two other people nursing severe wounds after being mauled by Police dogs.

Musarurwa was reported to the Police at Chivhu on August 24 and the RRB number is CR08/09/21 after he gave a lift to a 13-year-old girl and then allegedly attempted to rape her.

The father of the girl has been complaining against the handling of the case. He said that it is taking too long for Musarurwa to be arrested.

The workshop which was attended by seventy-four women was facilitated by Lynette Hlatywayo and some of the topics tackled were rights of women and youth to demand transparency and accountability from duty bearers.

ZINCODD Campaign Officer Angela Mandareba told The Mirror in an interview that her organisation’s objective is to empower residents especially women and youths so that they can demand accountability and transparency on public matters.

CRRA chairman, Collen Zvarevashe said it is important to have such workshops as residents can get important knowledge about their rights.

The women will also put in place a programme of action to ensure that the police officers who detained and allegedly assaulted Sharai Mukaro, who then died upon release in September are brought to book.

They also vowed to take up the matter of a Police officer who unleashed a dog on Darlington Manjokota for breaking curfew early this month. Manjokota was left with serious injuries.

ZIMCODD Programms Assistant Manager, Lynnete Hlatywayo said unity of purpose was important as women and youth pursue their goals and demand accountability and transparency.

“We empower residents, especially women and youth to demand transparency and accountability from public officers. We do this by creating a platform to equip them with skills and tools for social accountability monitoring, as well as knowing their rights on public resources,” said Mandareba.

Josephine Ruuke, a resident expressed gratitude to ZIMCODD for the workshop.

“I feel empowered. I now know my rights with council and other public entities,” said Ruuke. Masvingo Mirror